Newcastle United target £20m transfer for England squad member as duo set to leave

Newcastle United transfers: A new goalkeeper target is being looked at by The Magpies.

Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford has been linked with a summer transfer to Newcastle United.

The 21-year-old made 28 Premier League appearances for Burnley during the 2023-24 season. Trafford’s last appearance came in March after he was dropped from The Clarets’ starting line-up prior to their relegation being confirmed.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

But the young shot-stopper has since been called up to England’s provisional squad ahead of Euro 2024 in Germany next month. Trafford is uncapped at senior level for England but has been preferred over Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope, who has only recently returned from a long-term injury.

Pope’s appearance in the 4-2 win at Brentford on the final day is his only competitive outing so far in 2024 due to a dislocated shoulder.

According to Mail Online, Newcastle have identified Trafford as a player who can provide competition for Pope at the club. Loris Karius is set to leave Newcastle next month while Martin Dubravka’s future is also uncertain ahead of the summer transfer window.

As a result, the club are looking to strengthen their goalkeeping options ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale and Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili are both understood to be on The Magpies’ radar but will demand a transfer fee of around £30million.

