'Massive' - Newcastle United winger issues heartfelt farewell message ahead of summer move
Newcastle United winger Amadou Diallo has confirmed his departure from the club via social media.
The 21-year-old joined Newcastle in 2022 following his release from fellow Premier League side West Ham United. Diallo was a regular for Newcastle at Under-21s level and made his first and only competitive first-team appearance off the bench in a 4-1 Premier League win over Chelsea in November 2023.
He also featured for Newcastle’s first-team as part of the post-season trip to Australia last week, coming off the bench and scoring a penalty in the shootout win over Tottenham Hotspur before starting the 8-0 defeat to the A-League All-Stars.
With Diallo’s contract at Newcastle expiring at the end of June, he will be free to find a new club this summer. Several clubs across the Football League, National League and Scottish Leagues have scouted the youngster during the 2023-24 season.
After returning from Australia, Diallo took to social media to post a farewell message.
“My time at @nufc has come to an end,” the former England Under-17 international wrote. “Firstly, I would like to thank the club for giving me the great opportunity of playing for them.
“I would also like to give a massive thank you to the fans for their support as I really enjoyed representing the club.”
Diallo is one of several Newcastle youngsters set to leave the club this summer. Michael Ndiweni, Kyle Crossley, Jude Smith and Jordan Hackett have already confirmed they will be leaving the club next month while the likes of Lucas De Bolle and Dylan Stephenson are also expected to follow.
