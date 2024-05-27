Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United transfers: Youngster Amadou Diallo has confirmed his departure from the club.

The 21-year-old joined Newcastle in 2022 following his release from fellow Premier League side West Ham United. Diallo was a regular for Newcastle at Under-21s level and made his first and only competitive first-team appearance off the bench in a 4-1 Premier League win over Chelsea in November 2023.

He also featured for Newcastle’s first-team as part of the post-season trip to Australia last week, coming off the bench and scoring a penalty in the shootout win over Tottenham Hotspur before starting the 8-0 defeat to the A-League All-Stars.

With Diallo’s contract at Newcastle expiring at the end of June, he will be free to find a new club this summer. Several clubs across the Football League, National League and Scottish Leagues have scouted the youngster during the 2023-24 season.

After returning from Australia, Diallo took to social media to post a farewell message.

“My time at @nufc has come to an end,” the former England Under-17 international wrote. “Firstly, I would like to thank the club for giving me the great opportunity of playing for them.

“I would also like to give a massive thank you to the fans for their support as I really enjoyed representing the club.”