Spurs sacked Antonio Conte back in March after a run of poor results led to their Champions League hopes teetering on the brink. Christian Stellini was then appointed interim manager but left that role after their 6-1 humiliation at St James’ Park.

Ryan Mason then took the reins until the end of the season but Spurs missed out on qualification for European football altogether. That may be a factor in their struggles to find Conte’s permanent replacement.

Recent reports have suggested that Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is in-line to become the next Spurs boss, however, he refuted those claims ahead of Celtic’s Scottish Cup Final with Inverness Caledonian Thistle. The Australian said: "Somebody else was favourite last week, weren't they? So no, it doesn't register.

"I get all the interest and why people love to speculate on these things.”

Brendan Rodgers and Luis Enrique have also been tipped to take charge at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Rodgers has been out of work since leaving Leicester City, who would go onto be relegated from the Premier League under his successor Dean Smith.

Leeds United would also taste relegation this season with Sam Allardyce unable to prevent their slide into the Championship. Allardyce, who took charge of Leeds when they were outside the relegation zone, picked up just one point from his four games in charge as they returned to the second-tier after three years in the top-flight.

