Newcastle United set to confirm midfielder exit as transfer clause revealed

Newcastle United are set to confirm several loan exits on transfer deadline day.

In addition to the major exit of Alexander Isak to Liverpool, Newcastle have made several young players available for loan that are set to leave the club.

While the summer transfer window is officially closed in England, deals can still be announced provided they were completed or a deal sheet was submitted prior to the 7pm deadline on Monday.

Transfer exits can also be agreed with foreign clubs whose windows remain open.

One transfer window open for another 24 hours is in the Netherlands, where Newcastle have reportedly agreed a loan exit.

Newcastle United midfielder set to complete loan switch

19-year-old midfielder Travis Hernes is set to join Dutch Eredivisie side FC Groningen on loan for the 2025/26 season.

According to Dutch outlet RTV Noord, Hernes will join on a season long loan which includes an option to make the deal permanent.

Hernes joined Newcastle from Shrewsbury Town in 2023 but has yet to break into the first team. The midfielder has trained with Eddie Howe’ side and featured in friendly matches but is yet to make his competitive debut for the club two years after joining.

He has featured numerous times for the club’s Under-21s side and spent the second half of last season on loan at AaB Aalborg. While Hernes made 12 league appearances for the Danish outfit, it ended up being a frustrating spell as the side were relegated.

Hernes was also forced to apologise after being spotted in a nightclub following Aalborg’s crucial 4-0 defeat against Viborg along with two of his teammates.

More loan exits to follow at NUFC

In addition to Hernes, Newcastle have confirmed a loan move for 18-year-old winger Trevan Sanusi to join Lorient.

The club will also sanction a Championship loan exit for right-back Harrison Ashby for the third summer in a row.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at Queens Park Rangers and the season before at Swansea City. This summer, he has attracted interest from Stoke City having been made available for loan by Newcastle.

Ashby joined Newcastle from West Ham United in January 2023 but has yet to make a competitive first-team appearance for the club.

In addition, Newcastle have also made several other Under-21s players available for loan on deadline day with late moves likely to be agreed.