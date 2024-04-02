Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer named three Magpies stars in his Premier League team of the week in the aftermath of Saturday’s stunning 4-3 win against West Ham United.

Unsurprisingly, two-goal hero Harvey Barnes was named in Shearer’s side after he came off the bench to inspire what had seemed like an unlikely comeback against the Hammers. However, the former Leicester City winger was also joined in the team of the week by two of his United team-mates.

Not for the first time this season, Anthony Gordon’s lively display earned him a place in the side and he was joined by striker Alexander Isak, who scored two penalties and provided the assist for Barnes’ first goal of the day as he continues to carry the weight of being Howe’s only striker in fine style.

Speaking of the United’s match-winner Barnes, Shearer said: "Newcastle looked dead and buried at 3-1 down, but two goals in seven minutes - that is how to make an impact as a sub!” Gordon was hailed for showing ‘bags of energy and a tireless work-rate’ and Isak was praised for ‘a wonderful display’.

Former Celtic star praises Magpies supporters

Saturday proved to be a day of contrasting emotions for everyone connected with Newcastle.

For large spells of the dramatic win against West Ham, Howe’s side were second best as their visitors races into a three-goal lead at St James' Park. However, the introduction of Lewis Hall and Harvey Barnes proved to be the inspiration for a comeback that will live long in the memory. Some onlookers have suggested Howe’s future with the Magpies would have been under question if his side had not fought back from two goals down - although there has been little to suggest the United hierarchy have anything but complete trust in the former Bournemouth manager.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

That outlook has been praised by former Blackburn Rovers and Celtic striker Chris Sutton, who has also hailed the St James' Park faithful for the backing they have shown Howe throughout a challenging season.