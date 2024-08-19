Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United Under-21s 1-1 Sunderland Under-21s player ratings: Here’s how Kieran Trippier, Matt Targett and co fared at Whitley Park.

Newcastle United Under-21s drew 1-1 with Sunderland Under-21s at Whitley Park on Monday evening.

The managerless Young Magpies started the 2024-25 Premier League 2 campaign with a strong line-up including first-team stars Kieran Trippier and Matt Targett, who were unused substitutes for Newcastle’s season opener against Southampton on Saturday.

For Targett, it was his first appearance since injuring his hamstring against Manchester United in November last year while Trippier started after playing just 60 minutes for the first-team in pre-season after his delayed return due to Euro 2024.

Former Sunderland manager Jack Ross and Neil Winskill were in charge of the Newcastle Under-21s side as the club searches for Ben Dawson’s permanent replacement. A crowd of 839 were in attendance at Whitley Park as the hosts broke the deadlock relatively early on.

Newcastle took the lead after 19 minutes as Anthony Munda collected Alfie Harrison’s splitting through ball and hit an angled effort into the roof of the net. The Young Magpies had opportunities to extend their lead afterwards but the score remained 1-0 heading in at half-time.

Sunderland came into the game more and pushed for an equaliser in the second half but Newcastle stood firm defensively with some important blocks and saves made by goalkeeper Max Thompson.

But Thompson was beaten to the ball late in the game by substitute Timur Tuterov, who headed in a late equaliser for Sunderland as the match ended 1-1.

Here are the Newcastle United Under-21s player ratings from the match...

Max Thompson - 7

Distributed the ball well. Called into action with a parry of the ball to safety, a smart save with his legs and a diving save shortly afterwards. Will ahve been disappointed not to stop Sunderland’s late equaliser.

Kieran Trippier - 7

A much-needed run-out after a limited pre-season schedule. Showed the calmness and maturity you’d expect at key moments to keep Newcastle in control. Good defending at the back post to stop an almost certain goal at the end of the first half.

Cathal Heffernan - 6

Made some good challenges to thwart Sunderland but was slightly awakward in possession at times.

Ciaran Thompson - 7

Had to cover well defensively to keep Sunderland at bay for long periods.

Matt Targett - 6

Made his return to playing after nine months out with various injury issues. Ian Poveda got the better of him with some good footwork on a couple of occasions.

Jamie Miley - 7

Comfortable in possession and was always looking to get on the ball. Showed some real steel in midfield to win the ball high up for the Young Magpies.

Anthony Munda - 7

Tackled well in midfield and a great run and finish from a tight angle gave Newcastle the lead inside the opening 20 minutes.

Alfie Harrison - 7

Gave possession away cheaply on one occasion. Volleyed an edge-of-the-box effort at goal that was comfortably collected by the goalkeeper. Played an excellent pass to release Munda for Newcastle’s opener. Curled a low effort wide of the left post shortly after.

Jay Turner-Cooke - 6

Got into some dangerous areas against his former club but couldn’t quite find the killer pass or shot.

Trevan Sanusi - 8

Possibly the most exciting player at Newcastle’s academy right now. Displayed the great energy and pace shown for the first-team in pre-season. Always looking to get forward and get the ball into the box. Made an excellent run to get a powerful shot away that came close to doubling Newcastle’s lead. A dazzling display but faded slightly as the game wore on.

Ben Parkinson - 6

Did some good running to lead the line and held the ball up without posing a major threat in front of goal.

Substitutes

Dylan Charlton - 6

On for Targett 46: A solid performance coming on at left-back.

Leo Shahar - 7

On for Trippier 46: Put a teasing ball into the box from a free-kick but nothing came of it. Great work in the closing stages to set up a chance for Newcastle to win it.

Josh Donaldson - n/a

On for Harrison 78: Led the line in the closing stages and almost snatched a winner but couldn’t quite get the crucial touch needed.

Ellis Stanton - n/a

On for Sanusi 85: A late introduction in midfield.