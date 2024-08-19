Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The latest transfer talk from Newcastle United as the Magpies aim to sign an attacking player before the summer transfer window comes to a close.

Newcastle United’s latest attempt to add to their attacking options is reportedly set to end in disappointment - according to sources in Spain.

The Magpies are believed to be keen to add a winger to their squad before the summer transfer window comes to a close on the final Friday of August and have been linked with a number of potential additions in recent weeks. United were said to have an interest in Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville prior to his move to West Ham United and the likes of Chelsea’s Noni Madueke, Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga and Barcelona’s Raphinha have all been reported as targets over the last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, it is another Barca star that is at the heart of the latest speculation after former Manchester City forward Ferran Torres was reported to be on Newcastle’s radar as the summer transfer window rapidly approaches its conclusion. The 24-year-old joined the Catalan giants from City in a £47m move during the January 2022 transfer window becoming a Premier League champion and Carabao Cup winner during his 18-month stay at the Etihad Stadium.

Torres claimed his first ever first full season with Barcelona and was also part of the side that secured the Spanish Super Cup with a 3-1 win over arch rivals Real Madrid in January 2023. The versatile forward netted 11 goals and provided four assists in 42 appearances in all competitions last season - but under half of those appearances came as part of the starting lineup and that, coupled with Barcelona’s widely reported financial issues, have led to speculation he could leave the club this summer.

Torres did start in new head coach Hansi Flick’s first competitive game in charge when a Robert Lewandowski brace helped Barca to a 2-1 win at Valencia on Saturday night and was replaced by Pedri just before the midway point of the second-half. Despite speculation linking him with a move away from the Catalan giants, Torres has always insisted he will remain with the club and hit out at talk of an exit earlier this summer.

Speaking on where he'll be for the 2024/25 season, Ferran told RAC1: "I'm going to continue at Barca next year. I'm very calm. They can save the ink and change my name for someone else's. It's not that I want to continue, it's that I'm going to continue at Barca."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite his comments, there have been persistent links with a move to St James Park and the latest update from Spanish outlet Marca has suggested Torres “doesn't know anything about Newcastle or wants to know”. The report also reveals Barcelona sources have suggested they have not received any official or formal approach from the Magpies and Torres is only focused on strengthening his position with Flick’s squad as the former Germany manager embarks on his first season in charge of the club.