James Maddison has revealed why he was sold on a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

The midfielder, also a target for Newcastle United, has joined the club in a deal worth an initial £40million to relegated Leicester City.

Newcastle – who made two bids for the midfielder last summer – had retained an interest in the 26-year-old England international.

And Eddie Howe spoke about Maddison's "brilliance" last season.

And "excited" Maddison has revealed that a conversation with new manager Ange Postecoglou persuaded him that it was the right move.

“I’m absolutely thrilled," said Maddison. “Being a Spurs player now is something I’m very excited about. You come here and get a feel for the club, for the people.

“Speaking to the manager is very important, to have a decent chat with him, and get his thoughts on how he sees Spurs going this season.

New Tottenham Hotspur signing James Maddison. (Pic: Getty Images)

Self-belief

“He said ‘whether you come or not, you’ll see a completely different Spurs team under me’, and it kind of stuck with me that he said that. It made me think that is the self-belief I have in myself.

“I spoke to Daniel (Levy, Tottenham chairman) as well, and they both spoke very highly of everything about the club, about me, and things like that are so important. Building a good relationship with him, with Daniel, speaking to other players.

“Obviously, I know a lot of the lads anyway, and have played against them for many years. Myself, my agent, my family, we’re all really happy with the decision, and I can’t wait to get going.”

Tonali deal

AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali is with Italy's Under-21 squad.

Meanwhile, Tanoli has agreed a six-year deal at St James' Park.

Giuseppe Riso, Tanoli's representative, said last week: “We agreed all terms for Tonali with Newcastle, and the two clubs are finalising the deal.

“This is an excellent deal. Newcastle is the perfect project for Tonali. Newcastle wanted Sandro as a key signing at all costs.

