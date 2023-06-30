James Maddison explains Tottenham Hotspur transfer decision amid Newcastle United interest
New Tottenham Hotspur signing James Maddison has given his first interview since leaving Leicester City – almost a year after Newcastle United tried to sign him.
James Maddison has revealed why he was sold on a move to Tottenham Hotspur.
The midfielder, also a target for Newcastle United, has joined the club in a deal worth an initial £40million to relegated Leicester City.
Newcastle – who made two bids for the midfielder last summer – had retained an interest in the 26-year-old England international.
And Eddie Howe spoke about Maddison's "brilliance" last season.
However, Tottenham, out of Europe next season, pushed through a deal this week as United finalised a move for 23-year-old AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali, who is due on Tyneside following Italy's elimination from the European Under-21 Championship on Wednesday night.
And "excited" Maddison has revealed that a conversation with new manager Ange Postecoglou persuaded him that it was the right move.
“I’m absolutely thrilled," said Maddison. “Being a Spurs player now is something I’m very excited about. You come here and get a feel for the club, for the people.
“Speaking to the manager is very important, to have a decent chat with him, and get his thoughts on how he sees Spurs going this season.
Self-belief
“He said ‘whether you come or not, you’ll see a completely different Spurs team under me’, and it kind of stuck with me that he said that. It made me think that is the self-belief I have in myself.
“I spoke to Daniel (Levy, Tottenham chairman) as well, and they both spoke very highly of everything about the club, about me, and things like that are so important. Building a good relationship with him, with Daniel, speaking to other players.
“Obviously, I know a lot of the lads anyway, and have played against them for many years. Myself, my agent, my family, we’re all really happy with the decision, and I can’t wait to get going.”
Tonali deal
Meanwhile, Tanoli has agreed a six-year deal at St James' Park.
Giuseppe Riso, Tanoli's representative, said last week: “We agreed all terms for Tonali with Newcastle, and the two clubs are finalising the deal.
“This is an excellent deal. Newcastle is the perfect project for Tonali. Newcastle wanted Sandro as a key signing at all costs.
“He'll be a crucial player for Magpies. This deal also helps AC Milan and Brescia’s finances a lot. It’s difficult to reject huge bid for the club and the player."