News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

'It’s intimidating' - Jamaal Lascelles makes bold Newcastle United claim ahead of Borussia Dortmund clash

Newcastle United are back in Champions League action on Wednesday night.

By Joe Buck
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles believes that no one can match Newcastle United’s intensity on the pitch, particularly at St James’ Park when they are backed by their own supporters. Lascelles, who has become a regular starter of late after Sven Botman’s injury forced the Dutchman to watch on from the sidelines, believes it was this intensity that helped them secure their famous win over PSG.

In an interview for the club’s matchday programme, Lascelles said: “Coming here, nobody is going to match our intensity, our passion and hunger as well as the fans’ desire and how loud they are. As a human being, no matter how good you are - it’s intimidating. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’ll always have the fans on our side, that’s a given, and then it’s down to us as players to start the games fast, on the front foot and be aggressive. If we can beat them at that, the rest will take care of itself. That’s exactly what the manager wanted from us and I think we implemented it perfectly [against PSG].”

Most Popular

Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund are up next in the Champions League at St James’ Park with the visitors still searching for their first win of the competition having been defeated by PSG in their opener before a goalless draw against AC Milan last time out.

Related topics:Jamaal Lascelles