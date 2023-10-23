'It’s intimidating' - Jamaal Lascelles makes bold Newcastle United claim ahead of Borussia Dortmund clash
Newcastle United are back in Champions League action on Wednesday night.
Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles believes that no one can match Newcastle United’s intensity on the pitch, particularly at St James’ Park when they are backed by their own supporters. Lascelles, who has become a regular starter of late after Sven Botman’s injury forced the Dutchman to watch on from the sidelines, believes it was this intensity that helped them secure their famous win over PSG.
In an interview for the club’s matchday programme, Lascelles said: “Coming here, nobody is going to match our intensity, our passion and hunger as well as the fans’ desire and how loud they are. As a human being, no matter how good you are - it’s intimidating.
“We’ll always have the fans on our side, that’s a given, and then it’s down to us as players to start the games fast, on the front foot and be aggressive. If we can beat them at that, the rest will take care of itself. That’s exactly what the manager wanted from us and I think we implemented it perfectly [against PSG].”
Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund are up next in the Champions League at St James’ Park with the visitors still searching for their first win of the competition having been defeated by PSG in their opener before a goalless draw against AC Milan last time out.