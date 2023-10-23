Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles believes that no one can match Newcastle United’s intensity on the pitch, particularly at St James’ Park when they are backed by their own supporters. Lascelles, who has become a regular starter of late after Sven Botman’s injury forced the Dutchman to watch on from the sidelines, believes it was this intensity that helped them secure their famous win over PSG.

In an interview for the club’s matchday programme, Lascelles said: “Coming here, nobody is going to match our intensity, our passion and hunger as well as the fans’ desire and how loud they are. As a human being, no matter how good you are - it’s intimidating.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ll always have the fans on our side, that’s a given, and then it’s down to us as players to start the games fast, on the front foot and be aggressive. If we can beat them at that, the rest will take care of itself. That’s exactly what the manager wanted from us and I think we implemented it perfectly [against PSG].”