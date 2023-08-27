Newcastle United face Liverpool this weekend aiming to bounce back from their defeat to Manchester City last weekend. A Julian Alvarez strike was enough to defeat Eddie Howe’s side who have begun the season with a win and a defeat in their opening two games.

Liverpool, meanwhile, defeated Bournemouth despite playing the majority of the second-half with ten men. The Reds were the only team to do the double over Newcastle last season and won 2-0 on Tyneside in this fixture last season following Nick Pope’s early dismissal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here, we take a look at everything fans needs to know about Newcastle United’s Premier League clash with Liverpool:

When is Newcastle United v Liverpool?

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool takes place on Sunday, August 27. Kick-off at St James’ Park is at 4:30pm.

Is Newcastle United v Liverpool on TV?

Yes, the match between Newcastle United and Liverpool will be broadcast on TV in the UK. Coverage on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League begins at 4pm or following the conclusion of Manchester City’s clash with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

How else can I follow the game?

BBC Radio Newcastle and BBC Radio 5 Live will have full radio commentary of the match. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest news and updates from St James’ Park.

Newcastle United injury news

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howe confirmed that Joelinton, who limped off during their defeat at the Etihad Stadium last weekend, is in contention to start on Sunday. Howe said: “Joe is fine. We didn’t see him in the early part of the week but he trained in the latter part so fingers crossed he’s ok.”

Joelinton is in contention to face Liverpool on Sunday.

Joe Willock and Emil Krafth remain the club’s only long-term absentees and won’t be back in contention until after the international break.

Liverpool injury news