Jurgen Klopp has revealed that centre-back Ibrahima Konate is a doubt to face Newcastle United on Sunday. Konate has played every minute of Liverpool’s beginning of the season, including the full 90 against Bournemouth at the weekend as the Reds battled with just ten players following Alexis Mac Allister’s dismissal.

And Klopp revealed the intensity of playing with a man down against the Cherries could have been a factor in Konate’s injury worries. When asked who was available to face the Magpies on Sunday, Klopp responded: “Trent [Alexander-Arnold] yes, Thiago from Monday on. Curtis [ones] from Monday on.

“Ibou [Konate] is a doubt, so yeah. Playing 40 minutes with 10 men didn’t help.

“That’s the situation. The rest should be available.”