A win for the hosts on Sunday would see them, at least temporarily, move into 3rd place in the Premier League table. Eddie Howe’s side come into the game having scored back-to-back 2-1 victories over Wolves and Nottingham Forest to reignite their hopes of finishing in a Champions League spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Standing in their way this weekend are a Manchester United side that, just last month, defeated them at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final. Ahead of the match, we take a look at everything supporters need to know ahead of the game between Newcastle United and Manchester United.

When is Newcastle United v Manchester United?

The Premier League game between Newcastle United and Manchester United takes place on Sunday, April 2. Kick-off at St James’ Park is at 4:30pm and will be refereed by Stuart Attwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is Newcastle United v Manchester United on TV?

Yes, the game will be broadcast on TV in the UK. Coverage will begin on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League upon the conclusion of Southampton’s clash with West Ham at the London Stadium.

Newcastle United and Manchester United played out a goalless draw in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford in October (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

How else can the game be followed?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BBC Radio Newcastle and BBC Radio 5 Live will have full radio commentary of the game. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you full updates from the game via our social media channels as well as all the latest news and reaction from events that unfold on Tyneside.

What’s the latest team news?

Newcastle United will have Joelinton back from suspension after he sat out the wins over Wolves and Forest. Nick Pope and Sven Botman, who withdrew from their respective international duties through injury, have been pictured in training and are expected to be involved on Sunday.

The visitors will be without Casemiro through suspension, whilst there are doubts surrounding the fitness of Marcus Rashford. Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial could be available for selection however.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are the latest betting odds?

All odds courtesy of SkyBet:

Newcastle United win: 11/8

Draw: 12/5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester United win: 19/10