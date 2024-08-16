Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United’s first game of the season sees them take on newly-promoted Southampton at St James’ Park, but both managers have a number of players set to miss the game.

Both Eddie Howe and Russell Martin have a number of injury issues to deal with ahead of their meeting at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon. Newcastle United’s 2023/24 season was severely hampered by a plethora of injury issues that plagued them throughout the campaign and this season is set to begin with a number of players on the sidelines.

Southampton also have a few concerns to deal with ahead of their trip to the north east with Martin, who is set to take charge of his very first Premier League game, knowing he will be without at least two players for the game - and potentially two more. Here, we take a look at the latest injury news affecting both camps ahead of Newcastle United v Southampton:

Southampton outs

Gavin Bazunu

Bazunu suffered an achilles injury in April and is set to be sidelined until 2025. The former Manchester City man missed the final few weeks of the season and Southampton’s eventual victorious play-off campaign.

Stewart is also set to miss the clash at St James’ Park with Martin revealing he will need a few more weeks of training to get up to speed. The former Sunderland man has played just four times in total for the Saints following his move from the Stadium of Light last summer.

Newcastle United outs

Sven Botman

Botman suffered an ACL injury in March and is expected to miss at least the first few months of the season. He has posted videos of his recovery on social media throughout the summer.

Lascelles also suffered an ACL injury during the final few weeks of last season and is also not expected to feature much for the Magpies during the first few months of the season.

Miley injured his foot during some individual training at the start of summer and has been ruled-out of Newcastle’s opening games. He could return to action around October

Wilson has scored on all four of his opening weekend games as a Newcastle United player but will not repeat that feat this weekend. He has suffered a back injury and will not feature against the Saints.

Tonali remains suspended from football and cannot feature against Southampton.

Southampton doubts

Adam Lallana

Lallana withdrew before Southampton’s opening game of the season against Eastleigh and hasn’t featured since. Martin revealed his recovery is going well.

Kamaldeen Sulemana

Sulemana was injured during Southampton’s defeat against Oxford United earlier this summer and hasn’t featured since. Martin revealed on Thursday that he was ‘nearly fit’.

Newcastle United doubts

Matt Targett

Targett hasn’t featured for Newcastle United since November when he injured his hamstring just minutes into their win over Manchester United in the Carabao Cup. He has returned to training but didn’t feature at all in Newcastle’s pre-season games.