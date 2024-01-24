Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There may have been no fixtures to report on but the news has not dried up on Tyneside. Transfer speculation is rife, with talk intensifying about incomings and outgoings at St James’ Park

What was supposed to be a quiet weekend turned into a media frenzy as several of Newcastle United’s big hitters were linked with moves away. The build-up to this weekend’s FA Cup trip to Fulham has been placed on the back burner as Toon chiefs gear up for the final throes of the window.

Here are your Shields Gazette morning headlines for Wednesday, January 24:

Newcastle ‘verbal agreement’ for Miggy

Newcastle have reportedly reached a “verbal agreement” with Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab for Miguel Almiron. One of many reports in recent days suggested the 29-year-old could be used as the sacrificial lamb to free up Financial Fair Play coffers.

Almiron has been one of Eddie Howe’s success stories since his appointment but performances have dropped this season. He turns 30 next month and now could be the perfect time to cash in, with Almiron carrying little book value as he joined five years ago.

Reporter Ben Jacobs broke the story on Monday that Al-Shabab want the winger and he provided an update last night, claiming Newcastle have struck a “verbal agreement” with the Saudi club. Almiron - who is understood to be happy at Newcastle - cut his trip to Paraguay short yesterday.

Joelinton blow confirmed

Look away, Newcastle fans, because Joelinton’s season-ending injury was confirmed by the club late last night. The Brazilian picked up a thigh injury in the 3-0 derby win over Sunderland earlier this month.