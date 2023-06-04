Newcastle United are reportedly set to hold a ‘second meeting’ with the agents and family of Fenerbahce midfielder Arda Guler as the Magpies look to see off competition from Arsenal to land the 18-year-old star.

After making an initial breakthrough into the Super Lig club’s senior setup during the 2021/22 season, Guler enjoyed a highly promising campaign last time out as he scored six goals and provided six assists in 33 appearances in all competitions for the Istanbul-based club. His form for Fener led to a maiden international call-up and Guler claimed the first of two senior caps when he replaced Dogukan Sinik in a 2-1 friendly win over the Czech Republic in November last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guler continued to enhance his reputation with some highly impressive performances at club level as he helped Fenerbahce reach the last 16 of the Europa League before there progress was ended by a 2-1 aggregate defeat against eventual winners Sevilla. His side will end their league season with a visit to bitter rivals Galatasaray on Sunday evening but it remains to be seen whether Guler the game will represent the last of his career with his boyhood club.

News outlet Turkish Football have claimed Newcastle and Arsenal are ‘frontrunners’ for the youngster - and a separate report from Karak has now stated the Magpies are ‘very serious’ about making a move for the midfielder and have already held a meeting with his family. They go on to state a second meeting will take place ‘within a week’ as United look to land a player former Arsenal star Mesut Ozil claimed has ‘superstar potential’.

Magpies ‘take a close look’ at La Liga left-back

Newcastle have been named as a possible suitor for Real Madrid star Ferland Mendy.

France's defender Ferland Mendy vies for the ball with Croatia's defender Borna Barisic during the UEFA Nations League Group match between Croatia and France. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

TeamTalk have claimed the Magpies are one of several clubs that are ‘taking a close look’ at a possible move for the left-back, who has fallen out of favour with the La Liga giants in recent months. Mendy made just 17 league starts for Real last season but has reportedly been told he can leave the Bernabeu this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad