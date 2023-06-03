James Maddison has been linked with a move to St James’ Park ever since news broke that the Foxes had rejected bids from Newcastle last summer. Leicester City’s relegation from the Premier League means a fire sale at the club is likely to take place as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

And Maddison, along with teammate Harvey Barnes, is expected to be among the players that leave the King Power Stadium this summer. Newcastle, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City have all been linked with a move for the former Norwich City man.

After being unable to help the Foxes survive the drop, Maddison took to Instagram to express his disappointment, with a message that the club need to ‘stick together’.

Maddison wrote: ‘Absolutely devastated to be relegated from the premier league. I’ve took a bit of time to reflect on the outcome of the season and to be honest it doesn’t make it any easier at all. This will hurt for a very long time and probably stick with us all forever.

'But that’s life & it’s about how you bounce back from setbacks & failure and unfortunately that’s exactly what this season was.. a failure. We should never have been in the position we were, with the players we have. But we take responsibility for that & the negativity that comes with it & continue to stick together.’