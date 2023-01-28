Newcastle United appear to be finally closing in on their first signing of the January transfer window after a £40m plus offer was accepted for Everton attacker Anthony Gordon.

The 21-year old is expected to now become a United player in the coming days but, with the window set to close on Tuesday, will there be time for any more incomings at St James’ Park? That remains to be seen, especially with such a significant fee being spent on the Gordon transfer, but the business surrounding the club appears to be far from done. One current Newcastle player could find himself heading in the opposite direction to their new big money signing while a reported transfer target for the North East side is set to have ‘recieved several proposals’ from Premier League clubs.

Newcastle United winger on new Everton manager’s ‘wish list’

Everton are expected to confirm Sean Dyche as their new head coach soon and the former Burnley boss may already be lining up recruits for the final days of the transfer window. Per a report from 90min, one player that is on Dyche’s ‘wish list’ is Newcastle winger Ryan Fraser.

The Scotland international has struggled for regular game time this month and Gordon’s arrival looks set to push him further down the pecking order at St James’ Park. The report also makes clear that a move to Goodison Park for Fraser would be totally separate to the Gordon transfer and have no relation to that deal despite the clubs involved.

Defender receives ‘several proposals’ amid Newcastle and Tottenham transfer links

Newcastle World report on an interview between Italian broadcaster Rai Sport and the agent of Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij, who has been linked with several Premier League clubs including Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur. The Dutchman, who is in the final six month of his current contract, is said to have received ‘several proposals’ for his services.