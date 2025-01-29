Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United winger Trevan Sanusi has been forced to spend a spell on the sidelines this month due to injury.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Sanusi made his competitive debut for Newcastle at just 17 earlier this month in the 3-1 FA Cup win against Bromley at St James’ Park. He then started the 4-0 FA Youth Cup defeat against Aston Villa Under-18s almost a fortnight ago.

Since then, Sanusi has missed two games for Newcastle Under-18s and three for Newcastle Under-21s. The Gazette understands Sanusi’s injury is only a minor issue with the winger expected to be back in contention in early February.

Newcastle have also been hit with injuries to striker Ben Parkinson and midfielder Jay Turner-Cooke this month. Turner-Cooke is expected to be back available within the next week or so while Parkinson has been ruled out until March.

“I think Parkey will be a little bit while longer,” Newcastle Under-21s lead coach Diarmuid O’Carroll told The Gazette last week. “He'll be another probably four or five weeks, I would have thought. He's progressing well. He's working hard.

“Jay will be a little bit quicker. We're hoping for Jay maybe in the next 10 days, two weeks to be available for us.

“But ultimately, it was a blow for both of them. They're both probably players that we looked at and thought it's time for them to go out, similar to Charlie [McArthur].

“But credit to both of them because it's been difficult mentally for them off the back of a little innocuous injuries in training and training games. So it was unfortunate, but they've shown maturity, they've attacked the gym and got around it and hopefully they can benefit from this period and come back in with us then probably from February onwards.

“Jay’s is just an [ankle] twist but Parky's is more serious - it will put him out till probably until the start of March.”

While injuries have impacted potential loan exits for Parkinson and Turner-Cooke, the plan for Sanusi was always to keep at the club this season. The winger signed his first professional contract at Newcastle last season and went on to represent the first team in pre-season.

Now he has made his competitive debut for the first team Sanusi will look to add to that tally before the end of the season. The teenager will be assessed further this season before a decision is made on whether to send him out on loan for further first-team experience next season.