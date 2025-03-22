Newcastle United don’t play again for over a week, but Eddie Howe will still be without a number of key players for that match.

As the dust settles on Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup win, attentions now turn towards a crucial last ten games of the Premier League season as they look to secure Champions League qualification and end a memorable season on a very big high. Here, we take a look at the list of players currently unavailable to Eddie Howe and when they are expected back in action:

Jamaal Lascelles - ACL injury

Lascelles lifted the Carabao Cup trophy high into the Wembley sky on Sunday as he continues his recovery from an ACL injury. There are hopes that he can feature again before the season concludes at the end of May.

Lascelles hasn’t featured since the end of March last year when he suffered the injury during their dramatic 4-3 win over West Ham at St James’ Park. Estimated return date = 25/05/25 v Everton (h)

Lewis Hall - foot injury

Hall has enjoyed a brilliant breakthrough season at St James’ Park, but that was prematurely cut-short earlier this month when it was revealed that he needed surgery on a foot injury. That has now been completed and Hall will sit out the remainder of the campaign as he recovers. “Really sad moment for Lewis, he’s been excellent for us this season,” Howe told SkySports when asked about the defender’s injury earlier this month. “I know he has been particularly hit by the news and the timing of it has been tough for him with the cup final just around the corner and England on the horizon as well.

“But he’s a really strong character and he will come back from it. It’s a really nasty injury, so we need to make sure he gets treated right and hopefully he will be back to full strength next season.” Estimated return date = 2025/26 pre-season training

Sven Botman - knee injury

Botman faces a race against time to be fit before the end of the season. The Dutchman was very close to making a return to action a few weeks ago, but it emerged in the final training session before the clash with Brighton that he would be forced to sit out for another eight weeks as fluid was drained from his knee.

With ten matches of the season left to be played, it may not be until next season when the Magpies can see Botman back at his very best. Estimated return date = 03/05/25 v Brighton and Hove Albion (a)

Anthony Gordon - suspension

Gordon will not feature against Brentford when Newcastle United make their return to action next month as he serves the final match of a three-game ban. Gordon’s red card against Brighton earlier this month meant he sat out of their win over West Ham and their Carabao Cup triumph over Liverpool last weekend.

Gordon was front and centre of those celebrations at Wembley, though, having played a crucial role in their run to the final, including with a goal and an assist in their 4-0 aggregate win over Arsenal in the semi-finals. The former Everton winger is currently on international duty but with England. Estimated return date = 07/04/25 v Leicester City (a)