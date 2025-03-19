Dougie Freedman has left Crystal Palace to join Saudi Arabian side Al Diriyah - less than a year after rejecting a move to Newcastle United.

Freedman, a former Scotland international during his playing days with the likes of Leeds United, Nottingham Forest and Wolves, had been Crystal Palace’s sporting director for just-shy of eight years. During that time, Freedman helped the Eagles solidify themselves as Premier League regulars with an impressive array of transfer business conducted under his watch.

However, the former Bolton Wanderers and Palace manager will now move to Saudi Arabia to become Al Diriyah’s new sporting director. Al Diriyah currently play in the third-tier of the Saudi Arabian football pyramid but sealed promotion to the second division at the weekend.

Al Diriyah are owned by the Diriyah Company who are in turn owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia. The group, which also own Saudi Pro League sides Al Hilal, Al Nassr, Al Ahli and Al Ittihad, also own a majority stake in Newcastle United - a club Freedman was heavily-linked with joining not twelve months ago.

Dougie Freeman ‘rejects’ Newcastle United move

After Dan Ashworth was placed on gardening leave by Newcastle United in February 2024 amid rumours of interest from Manchester United in the FA’s former technical director, Freedman emerged as a potential name in the frame to become Newcastle United’s new sporting director. Freedman was one of a number of potential options being explored by the Magpies, but ‘turned down’ the option of moving to St James’ Park before signing a new deal to keep him at Palace.

Paul Mitchell was instead the man installed as Ashworth’s replacement on Tyneside. Freedman was again a man in-demand after Ashworth’s departure from Old Trafford in November, but he again remained at the London club.

Dougie Freedman’s Crystal Palace departure statement

In a statement released by Palace confirming his departure from Selhurst Park, the 50-year-old said: “I would like to extend my thanks to Steve Parish, the other owners and to all the staff, managers and players who have been at the club during my time here. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed learning from and working alongside you all.

“It’s been an honour to represent the club and I am incredibly proud of the work that’s been done, with the Chairman’s support, in growing the football club into its current position. To be leaving the club with a squad full of exciting talent led by an excellent manager, I truly believe the foundations are in place to be built upon.

“Finally, a huge thank you to all the fans for your continued support and passion - especially with how you’ve helped new signings and Academy products settle into life at Selhurst Park by supporting and getting behind the team. Crystal Palace is and will always remain in my heart, and I will continue to look for results and follow the club’s progress closely.”

Palace chairman Steve Parish added: “Dougie has been instrumental in everything we have done over the past eight years and indeed had a huge impact before that as manager and, of course, as a player. I have enjoyed working with him immensely and wish him every success for the future.”