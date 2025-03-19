Jordan Pickford makes Dan Burn admission that Newcastle United fans will hate to love

Dan Burn could make his England debut later this week, just six days after scoring for Newcastle United in their Carabao Cup final win over Liverpool.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burn was handed a call-up by Thomas Tuchel to his first ever England squad on Friday. Less than 72-hours later, Burn netted at Wembley to help end Newcastle United’s seven decade wait for a major domestic trophy.

It has been some week for the 32-year-old who will now look to impress on the international stage for the first time when the Three Lions face off against Albania (21 March) and Latvia (24 March) in their first two 2026 World Cup qualifying matches. Burn, alongside Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly were the two uncapped players picked by Tuchel, with Anthony Gordon and Tino Livramento also in-line to continue their impressive first years in the England set-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marcus Rashford, who joined Aston Villa on-loan in January, was recalled by Tuchel with Jordan Henderson, currently playing in the Netherlands with Ajax, another eye-catching call-up by the former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss. With Jordan Pickford also called-up by Tuchel, the north east are very well represented and, according to the Everton stopper, could be the key to success for the Three Lions going forward.

Jordan Pickford’s reaction to Dan Burn and Jordan Henderson call-ups

Pickford believes that Tuchel’s decision to call up Burn for the first time, and to recall Henderson after over a year in England exile, will give England an advantage heading into major tournaments, with the pair described as ‘leaders’ by the Toffees stopper. “We’ve got Dan Burn’s first call-up, which is a great achievement for him. You’ve got Hendo with 80-odd caps.

“He’s got that winning mentality with what he’s won at Liverpool as a player and as a captain. Having those leaders around the place, I think the more leaders the more success they’ll bring, they’ll drive training standards, they’ll drive the standards around the place and make it a better camp for everyone so having [players] like Hendo and Dan Burn it’s been great and it’s better for everyone else as well.

Pickford continued: “For me having leaders in your group, if you look at the last four majors (tournaments) the teams that have won have all had that experience in their side whether they have played or haven’t played.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it’s a great move for us because of what he has done and how he is still driven. Whether he plays or not he’s going to be that leader and will drive the sessions with the lads and he’s a great guy as well.”

On arriving for England duty, in a video for England’s social media accounts, Pickford was asked what he had done on Sunday, the 31-year-old responded that he had watched ‘the game’ with a sheepish look to the camera. With 73 caps to his name, Pickford is one of the most experienced players at Tuchel’s disposal this week and will want to solidify himself as the German’s number one if the Three Lions secure qualification for next summer’s World Cup.