A visit to Stamford Bridge remains for Newcastle United on Sunday but Magpies fans will already be thinking about next season after qualification to the Champions League.

There's already talk about potential fixtures and which European cities Geordies may be visiting come September.

Before then, Eddie Howe will be looking to strengthen his Newcastle squad and these are the latest rumours coming from Tyneside.

Newcastle United Kieran Tierney move 'imminent'

One of the most frequent transfer rumours Newcastle United fans are seeing coming into the summer window links the Tyneside club with Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney.

The defender has fallen out of favour at the Gunners under Mikel Arteta with Oleksandr Zinchenko preferred since arriving from Manchester City.

The Scotsman is said to want away from the Emirates and Eddie Howe is a big fan of his abilities.

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

A £30 million deal seems to be on the cards and now inews stoke that fire with reports that a move for Tierney is a 'top tier' strategy for the club and news about the full-back's arrival could be ‘ imminent ’.

Newcastle United told to scrap 'easy' James Ward-Prowse move

Newcastle United have been told to focus on 'very big names' and think bigger than an 'easy' move for Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse.

Midfield is one of the areas that Eddie Howe is looking to bolster this summer ahead of a busy fixture schedule impacted by Champions League football next term.

Ex-Premier League star Michael Bridges told the GegenPod Football Podcast : "It is so much easier to be able to go to a player and say will you come to this football club to play Champions League football.

"I was looking at the game a few weeks back when they played Southampton, and to think a player like Ward-Prowse was on the radar for Newcastle United, it would be an easy target to go and get someone like him now Southampton are going down.

"He's off the shopping list now, there's no chance. You're talking about people like Brozovic, people at Juventus like Vlahovic with the points deduction that they've just had.