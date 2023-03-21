Miley, 16, will be hoping to make his competitive England Under-17 debut in the upcoming qualifying matches against Denmark, Northern Ireland and Netherlands. England will gain automatic qualification to this summer’s tournament finals in Hungary should they top their group.

The teenager has been in and around the Newcastle first-team this season having travelled to Saudi Arabia and featured in the friendly matches against Al Hilal and Rayo Vallecano in December. He has also trained with the first-team at Darsley Park and was named on the bench in the Premier League match at Bournemouth last month.

Newcastle player Lewis Miley shoots at goal despite the attentions of Rayo defender and former Newcastle defender Florian Lejeune during the friendly match between Newcastle United and Rayo Vallecano at St James' Park on December 17, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Miley has also been a regular in Newcastle’s Under-21s side this season despite his age, playing alongside older brother Jamie in Ben Dawson’s side.

The teenager is one of several players representing Newcastle on the international stage during the break. Kieran Trippier (England), Sven Botman (Netherlands), Alexander Isak (Sweden), Jamal Lewis (Northern Ireland) and Martin Dubravka (Slovakia) have all been called-up to their respective senior sides.

Garang Kuol (Australia) and Jeff Hendrick (Republic of Ireland) also received international call-ups while out on loan from Newcastle at Heart of Midlothian and Reading respectively.