Marcus Rashford has withdrawn from the England squad after picking up a knock during the win over Fulham and will be hoping to return to fitness in time for the match away to Newcastle United on April 2 (4:30pm kick-off).

Man United boss Erik ten Hag confirmed Varane would miss the Fulham match due to a ‘small’ injury. The Dutch manager hopes Varane will be back in contention for the trip to St James’ Park next month.

“He’s injured,” ten Hag said. “It’s difficult to say, but I think it’s something small. I think he’ll recover and be back after the international break.”

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United receives medical treatment during the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final match between Manchester United and Fulham at Old Trafford on March 19, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The former France international will have two weeks to recover after retiring from international duty following the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. His compatriot and Man United team-mate Anthony Martial is also a slight doubt for the upcoming match against Newcastle due to a groin issue.

Alejandro Garnacho will miss the match after suffering ankle ligament damage while influential midfielder Casemiro will be suspended for the trip to the North East. Christian Eriksen remains out with an ankle injury but could return to action later next month.

Raphael Varane of Manchester United walks out to a Manchester United first team training session at Carrington Training Ground ahead of their UEFA Europa League round of 16 leg two match against Real Betis on March 15, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Newcastle will also be without some key players for the crucial Premier League match. Victory for Eddie Howe’s side would see them leapfrog Man United in the table as they battle for Champions League qualification.

Top scorer Miguel Almiron will miss the match with a thigh injury while Anthony Gordon’s ankle will be assessed over the international break. Like Rashford, Nick Pope has withdrawn from the England squad due to injury but is expected to be back in contention while Joelinton is set to return from suspension.

