NANJING, CHINA - JULY 17: Elias Sorensen #47 of Newcastle United controls the ball during the Premier League Asia Trophy 2019 fixture between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Nanjing Olympic Sports Centre on July 17, 2019 in Nanjing, China.(Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images for Premier League)

Denmark youth international Sorensen has struggled for gametime at Brunton Park since his summer switch from the United under-23s.

And while he found himself on the fringes of the Magpies’ first-team in the summer tour of China, the 20-year-old has started just ONE League Two game under Pressley.

While in public Scot Pressley backed Sorensen, his lack of action on the park paints a very different picture of the former defender’s views on the young frontman.

Sorensen started in the club’s Tuesday night Football League Trophy loss to Morecambe, playing the full 90 minutes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...