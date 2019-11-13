Newcastle United youngster handed loan lifeline – as League Two boss is SACKED
Newcastle United youngster Elias Sorensen has been handed a loan deal lifeline with the news Carlisle United have SACKED boss Steven Pressley.
Denmark youth international Sorensen has struggled for gametime at Brunton Park since his summer switch from the United under-23s.
And while he found himself on the fringes of the Magpies’ first-team in the summer tour of China, the 20-year-old has started just ONE League Two game under Pressley.
While in public Scot Pressley backed Sorensen, his lack of action on the park paints a very different picture of the former defender’s views on the young frontman.
Sorensen started in the club’s Tuesday night Football League Trophy loss to Morecambe, playing the full 90 minutes.
In total, he has played 10 games for Carlisle, seven of which have been from the bench. Sorensen is yet to score during his loan spell.