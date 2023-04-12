News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United youngster helps England to international glory

One Newcastle United youngster helped England Under-16’s win the Mondial Montaigu Tournament.

By Joe Buck
Published 12th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Staged in France, England Under-16’s triumphed in the 50th iteration of the competition, defeating Japan on penalties in the final. Newcastle United youngster Ollie Harrison played the full game as England won the competition for the seventh time.

Despite being in and out of the team throughout the tournament, Harrison started in midfield in the final after netting a penalty during their semi-final win over Romania. Greg Lincoln’s side defeated New Caledonia, Central African Republic and Belgium in the group stages before back-to-back penalty shootout wins helped them lift the trophy.

Their opening game against New Caledonia marked Harrison’s international debut as he played the full game to help the young Three Lions side get their campaign off to the best possible start. The competition has seen its fair share of famous faces participate in the past with Kylian Mbappe, Thierry Henry and Cristiano Ronaldo all having featured.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: A general view of the stadium before the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on April 02, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: A general view of the stadium before the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on April 02, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
