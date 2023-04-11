News you can trust since 1849
Eddie Howe reacts as Newcastle United confirm place in historic Premier League competition

Newcastle United will compete in the first ever Premier League American pre-season tournament this summer.

By Joe Buck
Published 11th Apr 2023, 15:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 15:18 BST

The ‘Summer Series’ will take place at the end of July and will involve Newcastle, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Brighton, Brentford and Fulham playing nine matches in total across five different venues in the USA. The Magpies will face Aston Villa at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Saturday, July 23 in their first game of the competition.

They will then travel to Atlanta to face Chelsea on the evening of Wednesday, July 26. That game will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of Miguel Almiron’s former club Atlanta United.

Their trip to the States will be rounded-off by a game against Brighton and Hove Albion at New Jersey’s Red Bull Arena on Friday, July 28. Speaking about his side’s participation in the competition, Eddie Howe told the club’s website: "We look forward to taking the squad to the United States as part of the Premier League Summer Series.

“We know the quality of opposition will be strong, and the matches will be highly competitive as we prepare for next season.

“It's also a great opportunity to be close to our amazing fans in North America. We are blessed to have incredible support wherever we go, and we look forward to the opportunity to play in front of them at three great stadiums."

Before Newcastle United jet-off to America, they will play Rangers in a testimonial match for Allan McGregor on Tuesday, July 18 at Ibrox Stadium. Fans can register their interest in attending the ‘Summer Series’ games through the club’s website.

Newcastle United will compete in the Premier League's 'Summer Series' in the USA this summer (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)Newcastle United will compete in the Premier League's 'Summer Series' in the USA this summer (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
