Few could have expected what was to follow when Newcastle United fell to a 4-2 defeat at Brentford in early December.

A disjointed and dispiriting performance was duly punished by the Bees as Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo tormented Eddie Howe’s side and inflicted a defeat that left the Magpies cast adrift of the European places. However, that defeat proved to be the precursor to a remarkable run of form that saw Newcastle climb the Premier League table and progress in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup over the following two months.

Howe’s side won their next six Premier League fixtures, claimed a 2-0 win at Arsenal in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final and saw off League Two club Bromley in an FA Cup third round tie at St James Park. Home defeats to Bournemouth and Fulham have put slight negatives in what has been an overwhelmingly uplifting spell for the Magpies. That positivity was further enhanced by securing a spot in the Carabao Cup Final with a second leg win at St James Park last week, earning all three points in a Premier League visit to Southampton and progressing into the fifth round of the FA Cup with a hard earned win against Birmingham City at the weekend.

With the race for European competition now heating up, the importance of continuing an impressive run of league form by taking points from a tough looking run of games against the likes of Manchester City, Nottingham Forest and Liverpool over the coming weeks.

Where do Newcastle United sit in the Premier League form table?

Given the remarkable run of form that has taken Eddie Howe’s side from mid-table into the top six of the Premier League, it will not surprise anyone to discover the Magpies are sat in the upper reaches of the Premier League form table. Based on their results over the last ten league games, United have collected 21 points after securing wins against the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa - but how does that compare to their rivals across the Premier League over the same period of time?

Premier League ten-game form table

1st: Nottingham Forest - 25 points 2nd: Liverpool - 22 points 3rd: Arsenal - 22 points 4th: Newcastle United - 21 points 5th: Bournemouth - 19 points 6th: Crystal Palace - 18 points 7th: Manchester City - 15 points 8th: Everton - 15 points 9th: Chelsea - 15 points 10th: Aston Villa - 15 points 11th: Fulham - 14 points 12th: West Ham United - 12 points 13th: Brentford - 11 points 14th: Brighton and Hove Albion - 11 points 15th: Wolverhampton Wanderers - 10 points 16th: Manchester United - 10 points 17th: Tottenham Hotspur - 7 points 18th: Ipswich Town - 7 points 19th: Southampton - 4 points 20th: Leicester City - 4 points

