Newcastle United handed FA Cup fifth round home tie against Premier League rivals

Who will Newcastle United face in the fifth round of the FA Cup as they look to reach Wembley for a second time this season?

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United have discovered their FA Cup fifth round opponents as Eddie Howe looks to guide the Magpies into the quarter-final for the second consecutive season.

A hard earned win at Championship club Birmingham City on Saturday night ensured United took their place in the velvet bag for Monday night’s draw - and they were handed a home tie against Premier League rivals Brighton and Hove Albion. The Seagulls have already claimed a win on Tyneside this season after Danny Welbeck got the only goal of.a Premier League fixture in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two sides have not met in the FA Cup since Albion ran out 2-0 winners in a third round tie at the Amex Stadium in January 2013 and also won by the same scoreline in a third round tie at St James Park in 1986. Newcastle’s last and only victory against Brighton in the cup came in their first meeting with the Seagulls as a Hughie Gallagher hat-trick gave United a 3-0 win in a fifth round home tie in 1930.

What is the full FA Cup fifth round draw in full?

Preston North End v Burnley, Aston Villa v Cardiff City, Doncaster Rovers or Crystal Palace v Millwall, Manchester United v Fulham, Newcastle United v Brighton and Hove Albion, Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers, Manchester City v Plymouth Argyle, Exeter City or Nottingham Forest v Ipswich Town

When do the FA Cup fifth round ties take place?

This season’s FA Cup fifth round ties have been scheduled to take place on the weekend of Saturday, March 1. For Newcastle, that means their last-16 clash will fall between a midweek trip to Premier League leaders Liverpool and a Monday night visit to West Ham United. Final confirmation of the date of each tie will come when BBC and ITV have selected their live TV picks.

What prize money is on offer for the winners of FA Cup fifth round ties?

The winners of the fifth round ties will collected £225,000 from the competition prize fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who did Newcastle United face in their last FA Cup fifth round tie?

Just 12 months have passed since the Magpies competed in the last 16 of the FA Cup as they came through a penalty shoot-out at Championship club Blackburn Rovers. Anthony Gordon put the Magpies ahead of Ewood Park before current Ipswich Town forward Sammie Szmodics got Rovers back on level-terms. Thirty minutes of extra-time failed to separate the sides as the tie went to a shoot-out and Magpies goalkeeper Martin Dubravka came to the fore as he saved spot-kicks from Szmodics and Dominic Hyam to send United in the quarter-final. That was where their run ended with a 2-0 defeat at Manchester City.

That was the Magpies first last-16 tie since 2020 when a Miguel Almiron brace and a Valentino Lazaro goal helped a United side managed by Steve Bruce secure a 3-2 win at West Bromwich Albion before suffering a 2-0 home defeat against Manchester City in the quarter-final.