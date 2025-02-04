How does Newcastle United's net spend across the 2024/25 season compare to their Premier League rivals?

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The departure of long-serving winger Miguel Almiron means Newcastle United made a profit during the January transfer window.

The Magpies opted against adding to Eddie Howe’s squad as their focus turned towards a number of outgoing deals that were led by the Paraguay international’s return to former club Atlanta United. The deal is believed to have netted United around £10m and there is further income set to arrive at the end of the season when Lloyd Kelly’s surprise loan move to Serie A giants Juventus will be converted into a permanent switch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The window followed a similar pattern to the summer transfer window as Newcastle’s ongoing battle with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations forced the sales of young duo Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh to Nottingham Forest and Brighton and Hove Albion respectively. Those unwanted departures recouped around £65m for the Magpies and staved off any threat they could fall foul of PSR regulations.

Despite the disappointment over the lack of new arrivals, United boss Howe was adamant ‘the future looks a little bit brighter’ after the Magpies made another profit. Speaking on Tuesday, he said: "We future plan and make sure that we control everything in terms of our PSR level, so I think we've done that. I think it's been successful in that regard. I said right at the start, in the build up to the window, that it was not a case really of looking at incomings, it was a case of trying to manage outgoings really and trying to not weaken the squad to a point where the team's affected. There's still no reason why we can't be successful but yes, hopefully the future looks a little bit brighter."

Several of United’s Premier League rivals have had no such issues, reigning champions Manchester City spent around £180m on deals for defensive duo Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov, midfielder Nico Gonzalez and forward Omar Marmoush. Brighton continued with their attempts to unearth some gems with the £20m addition of Nurenberg forward Stefanos Tzimas and Manchester United looked to boost their flagging season with the £24m signing of Lecce full-back Patrick Dogu.

With the second transfer window of the season now in the past, we take a look at the net spends of all 20 Premier League clubs and see how Newcastle’s reported £17.8m profit across the campaign compares to their rivals in English football’s top flight. All figures provided by www.transfermarkt.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Premier League 2024/25 net spend by club

1st: Brighton and Hove Albion - £191.5m loss 2nd: Ipswich Town - £125m loss 3rd: Manchester United - £117.8m loss 4th: Tottenham Hotspur - £91.6m loss 5th: Manchester City - £84.9m loss 6th: West Ham United - £81.8m loss 7th: Southampton - £67m loss 8th: Bournemouth - £49.75m loss 9th: Leicester City - £34.8m loss 10th: Arsenal - £20.9m loss 11th: Brentford - £19.9m loss 12th: Fulham - £19m loss 13th: Nottingham Forest - £15.7m loss 14th: Wolverhampton Wanderers - £8.9m loss 15th: Chelsea - £8m loss 16th: Liverpool - £4.2m profit 17th: Crystal Palace - £7.3m profit 18th: Newcastle United - £17.8m profit 19th: Everton - £27.8m profit 20th: Aston Villa - £34.5m profit.