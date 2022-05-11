Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Saint-Maximin to Arsenal?

Emmanuel Petit believes that Arsenal should be looking at a deal for Newcastle United’s Allan Saint-Maximin this summer.

Petit believes that Saint-Maximin could help improve Arsenal’s firepower up-front and believes he is up there with some of the Premier League’s brightest talents:

“I've heard big names as well, Jesus, Sterling, I really like Zaha, or even someone like Saint-Maximin from Newcastle.” Petit told Genting Casino.

“Martinelli is a very good player, just like Saka, but when they get injured, who's going to play on the left and right? There are no options, they need at least four players, at least two up front.”

Saint-Maximin has five goals and four assists for Newcastle United this season, however, a slight slump in form means he has only registered two goal contributions in 2022.

Emmanuel Petit has tipped Arsenal to sign Allan Saint-Maximin (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Bruno called-up for Brazil duty

Bruno Guimaraes has once again been called up to represent the Brazilian national team.

Brazil, who are one of the pre-tournament favourites to win the Qatar World Cup at the end of the year, are due to play three friendly matches next month against South Korea (June 2, 9pm kick-off), Japan (June 6, 8:20pm kick-off) and Argentina (June 11, 9pm kick-off).

Their first two matches will be played in Seoul and Tokyo before Brazil meet Argentina at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

Guimaraes has been capped six times by his country and scored his first goal for Brazil last time out against Bolivia.

Baggies youngster to leave amid NUFC interest

West Brom youngster Reyes Cleary has reportedly rejected a contract offer from the club - meaning he will likely depart The Hawthorns this summer.

Cleary, 18, has been in scintillating form for the Under-18’s this season and has netted 23 goals in 29 appearances in all-competitions.

This form has attracted attention from clubs across Europe with Newcastle United one of a number of sides reportedly monitoring his situation.