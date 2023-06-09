Newcastle United’s busiest player this summer gets back to work

There will be little time for Anthony Gordon to rest this summer ahead of the biggest season of his career.

Gordon – who joined Newcastle United from Everon in January – is training with England’s Under-21s ahead of the European Under-21 Championship in Romania and Georgia after taking a short post-season break.

Coach Lee Carsley, preparing for group stage games against Czech Republic, Israel and Germany, will name his final squad for the tournament on June 14.

And Gordon – who opened his Newcastle account with a goal against Chelsea late last month – could be playing until July 8 if he is selected and England go all the way to the final.

Those United players not involved in international football will report back for the start of pre-season training in early July ahead of a campaign which will see the club play in the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

If Gordon, 22, does play at the tournament with England, he will need a break before returning to Newcastle ahead of the new season.

Speaking after the Chelsea game, the £45million signing spoke about the importance of the summer.

“I feel like I’ve got a big summer ahead,” said the winger. “It’s difficult to adapt to the manager’s style, because he has such high standards."

'Big lift'

Eddie Howe was pleased to see Gordon end the season on a high with a goal at Stamford Bridge.

United's head coach said: "Hopefully, that will give him a big lift going into next season."

