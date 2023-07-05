Premier League 'make new TV rights move' amid record Newcastle United payout

The Premier League is looking to sell the FA Cup's broadcasting rights around the world, according to a report.

According to SportBusiness, the league has approached the Football Association with a proposal which would see it sell the competition's international TV rights alongside own deal.

However, there are concerns that the move would give the Premier League too much control over the domestic football calendar.

It could also see all FA Cup ties from the fourth round onwards being played in midweek. Newcastle United last won the competition in 1955.

The Premier League is looking to further increase the sums it earns from domestic and international TV rights. These monies are then distributed to member clubs.

It is reportedly ready to offer even more live football to broadcasters over the coming seasons – and that has implications for match-going Newcastle fans.

There are plans for more early and late kick-offs at weekends, according to the Daily Mail.

TV windfall

United, meanwhile, are set for a massive financial windfall following last season's impressive campaign on the field.

The club, which regularly had its games broadcast live last season, is set to bank a record figure from the Premier League following a fourth-placed finish.

Newcastle banked a total of more than £126.6million from the 2021/22 season, when the club finished 11th in the division. This figure includes prize money, TV broadcast payments and central commercial revenues.

The Mirror have estimated the figures for the 2023/24 campaign.

And the club is reportedly set to net £163.4million from the Premier League, which would be an increase of £36.8million.