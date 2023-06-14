Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon has been named in England's Under-21 squad for this summer's European Championship.

Gordon, signed from Everton in January, could be in action for his country until July 8 if Lee Carsley's side go all the way in the tournament, which is being staged in Romania and Georgia.

The 22-year-old played in a warm-up game against Japan at the weekend. England lost 2-0 at St George's Park.

England play Czech Republic, Israel and Germany in the group stage, which concludes on June 28.

The Young Lions will head out to their base in Kobuleti, Georgia, later this week.

Those United players not involved in international football will report back for the start of pre-season training in early July ahead of a campaign which will see the club play in the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

Gordon will need a break after the tournament before returning to Newcastle ahead of the new season.

Speaking after the Chelsea game, the £45million signing spoke about the importance of the summer.

“I feel like I’ve got a big summer ahead,” said the winger. “It’s difficult to adapt to the manager’s style, because he has such high standards."

Meanwhile, Eddie Howe was pleased to see Gordon, fielded in midfield, end the season on a high with a goal in the 1-1 draw against Chelsea Stamford Bridge.

United's head coach said: "I was really pleased for Anthony. I thought he played a different role due to the injuries we had in that area of the pitch. He didn’t let me down.