Joelinton has reacted to his first Brazil goal amid praise from his international coach.

The Newcastle United midfielder netted on his debut in Saturday's 4-1 friendly win over Guinea in Barcelona. The team wore an all-black kit as part of an anti-racism campaign.

Joelinton said on Instagram: "17.06.2023, a date that will forever be marked in my memory. Believe me, dreams can come true. Proud to represent my country."

Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes – who replaced Joelinton at Espanyol's stadium – replied to the post.

Guimaraes said: "You deserve it. So happy for you."

Ramon Menezes, Brazil's interim manager, praised Joelinton, signed from Hoffenheim in the summer of 2019, and fellow debutant Ayrton Lucas after the game.

"I said that this was our main objective, not only to win, but to play well," said Menezes. "Joelinton and Ayrton debuted very well, they played a great game.

