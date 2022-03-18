The defender, set for talks over a new deal at St James’s Park with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, captained the team against Everton last night.

Head coach Eddie Howe handed Schar the armband at Goodison Park with club captain Jamaal Lascelles on the bench and Jonjo Shelvey unavailable through illness.

And the 30-year-old defender reflected the Premier League game, which ended in a 1-0 defeat for United following a 99th-minute goal for Alex Iwobi, on Twitter before leaving for a training camp in Dubai with his team-mates.

“We have to be at our highest level to get something in this league,” said Schar, who partnered Dan Burn at the back. “We weren’t yesterday. Now is time to work even harder! Proud moment in my career to lead this team.”

