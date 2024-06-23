The final week of June is set to be the scene of a flurry of transfer activity at Newcastle United as the Magpies owners look to strengthen Eddie Howe’s squad ahead of their return to pre-season training.

Talks are ongoing with Everton over a possible deal for England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin in a move that could see Magpies winger Yankuba Minteh heading to Goodison Park. There were also suggestions United were unsuccessful with another part-exchange move for Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Max Kilman , with academy product Elliot Anderson offered to the Molineux club as part of a potential agreement.

Of course, Newcastle are one of several clubs that are said to be battling with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations after they played a key role in preventing the Magpies from adding to their squad during the January transfer window. But with the summer trading period now open for business, how much have the Magpies spent over the last five years compared with their rivals across English football’s elite?