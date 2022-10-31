Elliott Dickman named summer signing goalkeeper Jude Smith in between the sticks while another summer arrival, Alex Murphy, was named as captain. Newcastle’s latest signing, Amadou Diallo was named on the bench.

Diallo joined United earlier this month following a successful trial with the club. The winger was released by West Ham United in the summer.

Former Sunderland midfielder Jay Turner-Cooke was named on the bench for Newcaslte’s first-team during pre-season and will line-up against his old side at St James’s Park this evening. The 18-year-old scored in the reverse fixture between the sides at the Stadium of Light last season.

Going into the game, Newcastle sit sixth in the Premier League 2 Division 2 table after eight matches, six points ahead of Sunderland in ninth.

But the Black Cats’ second string side are taking the match seriously with four first-team players named in the starting line-up. Goalkeeper Alex Bass, left-back Niall Huggins, midfielder Jay Matete and midfielder Abdoullah Ba all started against the Young Magpies.

NUFC U21s line-up: Smith; Barclay, Bondswell, Miley, Brookwell, Murphy, Scott, Turner-Cooke, Westendorf, White, Stephenson

Subs: Wiggett, Brown, Hutnley, Diallo, Ndiweni

SAFC U21s line-up: Bass, Huggins, Johnson, Crompton, Newall, Matete, Ba, Spellman, Taylor, Gardiner, Thompson

