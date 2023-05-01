Newcastle United have confirmed that Miley has signed his first professional contract with the club after turning 17. Miley, whose older brother Jamie also plays for the Magpies, has impressed at Under-21 level this season and has represented England Under-17’s ten times.

The 17-year-old featured for Newcastle against Al-Hilal and Rayo Vallecano back in December and was also named on the bench for their game against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in February. Hopes are high that the teenager can follow in the footsteps of players like Elliot Anderson and Sean Longstaff to break into the first-team on a regular basis.

Speaking to the club about signing a new deal, Miley said: "It's a really good feeling to sign my first professional contract, especially with my boyhood club. It's something that I've dreamt of since I was a kid.

“I've been at the Academy for a long time so to get to this point now is great and hopefully I can keep pushing on further in the future."

Academy manager Steve Harper said: “Everyone at the Academy is delighted to see Lewis sign his first professional contract at the club. He’s been with us from a very early age and credit goes to everyone who has played a part to date.

“The admirable support from his family has been very important too but, ultimately, it is Lewis who deserves the most credit. His hard work, attitude to learning, and training as well as his technical ability has got him to this point. The contract is a fitting reward for his progress."