Howe has agreed a deal in principle to succeed Steve Bruce as Newcastle United’s head coach. However, The Mirror today reported that the proposed deal – Howe has been offered a two-and-a-half-year contract – could “disintegrate”.

It’s claimed that the stumbling block concerns Howe’s backroom team. The 43-year-old is understood to be keen to bring Jason Tindall, Stephen Purches and Simon Weatherstone to the club.

Howe, out of work since leaving Bournemouth last year, is still due to attend this evening’s Premier League game against Brighton and Hove Albion following further talks today.

Graeme Jones, appointed on an “interim basis” last month following Bruce's departure, will take charge of the team for a third time. Speaking yesterday, Jones said: “I’m taking it. I’ve prepared the team all week. Obviously, the owners have communicated with me, so I know where we are with things.”

