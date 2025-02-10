Newcastle United's new FA Cup odds after Chelsea, Liverpool and Spurs fall to defeats

What are Newcastle United’s chances of winning the FA Cup for the first time since 1955?

Newcastle United supporters are already planning for Wembley after ticket details for next month’s Carabao Cup Final against Liverpool were released on Monday afternoon.

But a possible second visit to the home of football could lie in wait by the end of the season after Eddie Howe’s side progressed into the fifth round of the FA Cup with a hard earned win at League One promotion contenders Birmingham City on Saturday. The Magpies were given a stern test by their hosts as a Joe Willock brace and a Callum Wilson strike ensured progress was secured with a 3-2 win at St Andrews. Once again, Howe’s Newcastle proved they are ready to take cup competitions seriously in a bid to end the club’s long wait for domestic silverware.

That fact was reiterated by the United boss in the post-match press conference. He said: "We did it in the 90 minutes which was massive for us, we didn’t want to go to extra time. The priority was to try and get through so we would’ve done that if that needed to be the case, but we wanted to get it done in 90 minutes. We needed to keep the momentum and feel-good factor. Tonight we had everything to lose really. Great response from the players following the highs of Wednesday."We really respect the FA Cup and we want to stay in it. Today was a very, very difficult tie - we knew it would be - very competitive team, Birmingham, and they ran us really close."

Although Newcastle took their place in Monday’s fifth round draw, the same could not be said for a number of their Premier League rivals after they fell victim to giant-killings over a dramatic weekend in the competition. Top of the bill were United’s Carabao Cup Final opponents Liverpool as they saw one route to silverware closed by a 1-0 defeat at Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle. Southampton were sent out of the FA Cup by a Burnley side managed by former Newcastle captain Scott Parker and Chelsea came out on the wrong end of a 2-1 scoreline in an all-Premier League clash with Brighton and Hove Albion.

There were some Premier League powerhouses that sealed their place in the last 16 of the competition after Manchester United sealed a somewhat controversial 2-1 home win against Leicester City on Friday night, Manchester City edged to a narrow win at Leyton Orient and Aston Villa extended Tottenham Hotspur’s woes by sending Ange Postecoglou’s men out of the FA Cup.

But what impact have the weekend results made on the odds to win this season’s FA Cup and where are Newcastle sat in the market?

Who are the current favourites to win this season’s FA Cup?

500/1 Doncaster Rovers, Exeter City 200/1 Plymouth Argyle 150/1 Cardiff City 100/1 Preston North End 80/1 Millwall 66/1 Burnley 33/1 Ipswich Town, Wolverhampton Wanderers 20/1 Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest 14/1 Fulham 12/1 Brighton and Hove Albion 10/1 Bournemouth 8/1 Aston Villa 6/1 Manchester United 5/1 Newcastle United 2/1 Manchester City

