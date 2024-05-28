It is hard to assess just how Newcastle United fared during the 2023/24 season.

There were the notable highs achieved with memorable wins over the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Manchester City - but Eddie Howe’s side also suffered dispiriting defeats in games against Nottingham Forest and Luton Town and, of course, missed out on a place in European competition thanks to Manchester United’s FA Cup Final win.

But with thoughts of travelling to the continent off the agenda for another 12 months at least, Magpies supporters are now purely focused on what lies ahead in the summer transfer window as Howe looks to strengthen his squad in a bid to move on from what feels likes an underwhelming season.

With Premier League clubs still waiting to get their summer business underway, we take a look at how an early predicted table will look if it based on the latest odds to win the title next season.