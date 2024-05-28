Newcastle United's new predicted Premier League finish compared to Manchester United, Aston Villa, Liverpool and more

By Mark Carruthers
Published 28th May 2024, 18:30 BST

Is there where Newcastle United will sit in the Premier League table come the end of the 2024/25 season?

It is hard to assess just how Newcastle United fared during the 2023/24 season.

There were the notable highs achieved with memorable wins over the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Manchester City - but Eddie Howe’s side also suffered dispiriting defeats in games against Nottingham Forest and Luton Town and, of course, missed out on a place in European competition thanks to Manchester United’s FA Cup Final win.

But with thoughts of travelling to the continent off the agenda for another 12 months at least, Magpies supporters are now purely focused on what lies ahead in the summer transfer window as Howe looks to strengthen his squad in a bid to move on from what feels likes an underwhelming season.

With Premier League clubs still waiting to get their summer business underway, we take a look at how an early predicted table will look if it based on the latest odds to win the title next season.

Premier League 2024/25 title odds: 1500/1

1. Relegated: Ipswich Town

Premier League 2024/25 title odds: 1500/1 Photo: Stephen Pond

Photo Sales
Premier League 2024/25 title odds: 1500/1

2. Relegated: Leicester City

Premier League 2024/25 title odds: 1500/1 Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales
Premier League 2024/25 title odds: 1000/1

3. RELEGATED: Southampton

Premier League 2024/25 title odds: 1000/1 Photo: Mike Hewitt

Photo Sales
Premier League 2024/25 title odds: 1000/1

4. Nottingham Forest

Premier League 2024/25 title odds: 1000/1 Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Premier League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.