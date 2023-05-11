Newcastle United continue their push for a Champions League spot with a trip to Leeds United this weekend.

The Whites dropped into the relegation zone earlier this week as the Magpies seek to tighten their grip on third spot after losing 2-0 to Arsenal last weekend.

Eddie Howe’s side are still in a strong position to finish in the top four, as they sit two points ahead of Manchester United in fourth place and a further point ahead of Liverpool in fifth, with the Reds having played a game more.

With new ownership and a push for the Champions League, the Magpies have been linked with a number of players ahead of the summer transfer window. We have rounded up the latest below.

Neymar reports ‘way off the mark’

Reports linking Newcastle with a sensational swoop for Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar are “way off the mark” according to the Telegraph.

The publication revealed on Wednesday James Maddison was a player of interest to the Magpies again, having previously been targeted by the club.

The Leicester City midfielder is said to be top of an “expansive shortlist” with Scott McTominay, Declan Rice, Conor Gallagher and Mason Mount said to be other possible targets.

Rumours of interest in Neymar appear inaccurate given the club’s wage structure and desire to remain within financial fair play rules.

Neville sends Howe a transfer warning

Gary Neville has urged Eddie Howe to ‘remain measured’ in the transfer market as Newcastle seek a Champions League place.

The Magpies have been shrewd with their spending and have made strong signings when paying big fees with the likes of Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes and Sven Botman enjoying fine starts to their Newcastle careers.

And Neville has urged Howe to maintain that strategy in the transfer market ahead of next season.

Speaking on the Gary Neville podcast, he said: “If they’re a 25, 26-year-old at £100million, that player is probably going to go to another club in Europe at this moment in time. You might end up getting offered a 32-year-old at that sort of money and Eddie might think no.

“Eddie and Dan Ashworth are going to have to be strong I think. They’re going to have to be strong with the ownership who may want an acceleration and say ‘Hang on we’re in the Champions League now, we want this, this and this.’

“I think three, maybe four, really good additions to this squad, and have another season where they get into the Champions League potentially or challenge for Champions League and challenge for a trophy like they did this year in the Carabao Cup, is the right approach.