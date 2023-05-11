Newcastle make the trip to Leeds knowing Champions League qualification is still in their own hands, despite tasting defeat to Arsenal last weekend. The Magpies likely need just two wins to secure their return to the Champions League for the first time in two decades.

Their opponents, meanwhile, could only watch on as Everton and Nottingham Forest secured priceless wins on Monday to leave Sam Allardyce’s side two points from safety. It is set to be a hugely enthralling clash in Yorkshire - one that Newcastle have received a major fitness boost ahead of.

That’s because Joelinton, who looked in pain as he exited St James’ Park following Sunday’s game, has been pictured in training this week. The Brazilian is a hugely important part of Howe’s team and with Sean Longstaff a doubt for the trip to Elland Road, Joelinton will undoubtedly have a major role to play this weekend.

Longstaff has missed Newcastle’s last couple of games with a foot injury, but Howe has revealed that he is hopeful of seeing the midfielder back in-action before the end of the season. Howe said: "I certainly hope we’ll see him again [this season].

“We thought it was quite a standard injury, maybe a bruise, but there may be a chance of something a little bit more serious than that. We’re in the dark at the moment."

