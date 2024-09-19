Newcastle United have enjoyed a strong start to the Premier League season despite not hitting their brilliant best after four games. Eddie Howe’s side have collected 10 points from the first 12 on offer, with only reigning champions Manchester City earning more after four games.

Dango Ouattara thought he’d won the game as he powered home but VAR decided the ball had been handled by the defender. However, Webb contested: "I agree. The referee's on-field call is 'goal' and the officials on the field didn't see any reason to disallow this goal. We know all goals are checked by the VAR to see if there's ay reason why the goal can't be awarded. One of those reasons is if the ball directly hits the attacker's arm and goes directly in the goal and scores immediately.

"In this situation, the ball strikes Ouattara somewhere [in the] shoulder, upper arm area. It's hard to be totally conclusive as to exactly where. I don't think that's conclusive enough to intervene.”

It hasn’t all gone the Magpies way in terms of decisions this campaign, with Fabian Schar sent off controversially against Southampton in the opening game of the campaign - although that decision did not involve VAR. Newcastle aren’t the only side to have benefitted from intervention from Stockley Park, however, with VAR making a number of calls across the Premier League already this season. Below we run through how the Premier League table might look without the use of the video technology as we subtract or add points based on decisions that have led to goals being given or ruled out by VAR. Take a look...

1 . 20th: Everton - 0 points VAR was involved twice on the opening day for Everton as they lost 3-0 against Brighton. A Toffees penalty was cancelled after VAR advised the referee check the decision before a fourth Brighton goal was ruled out for offside.

2 . 19th: Southampton - 0 points Southampton have had a tough start to life back in the Premier League but have not had any VAR contention to deal with so far.

3 . 18th: Wolves - 1 point No VAR intervention for or against Wolves so far this season, after they triggered a league-wide vote over the summer to get rid of the technology in the Premier League.