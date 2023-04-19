News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United’s possible Premier League finishes compared to Champions League rivals - gallery

What are Newcastle United’s possible final positions in the Premier League as the season reaches its climax?

By Mark Carruthers
Published 19th Apr 2023, 13:14 BST

Despite suffering their heaviest defeat of the season at Aston Villa on Saturday, Newcastle United remain one of the leading contenders to secure a Champions League place this season.

Ahead of Sunday’s crucial St James Park clash with top four rivals Tottenham Hotspur, Eddie Howe’s side are sat in fourth place in the Premier League table and they could open up a six-point advantage over Spurs if they can claim a win this weekend.

No matter what happens between now and the end of the season, the Magpies have enjoyed their most progressive campaign for over a decade and look set to end their decade-long absence from European competition with qualification for the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League still remaining as possible outcomes.

But with just eight games remaining before the final whistle is blown on the season what possible finishing positions could Eddie Howe and his players claim?

Highest possible finish: 3rd - Lowest possible finish: 20th

11th: Chelsea

Highest possible finish: 3rd - Lowest possible finish: 20th

Highest possible finish: 3rd - Lowest possible finish: 20th

10th: Fulham

Highest possible finish: 3rd - Lowest possible finish: 20th

Highest possible finish: 3rd - Lowest possible finish: 20th

9th: Brentford

Highest possible finish: 3rd - Lowest possible finish: 20th

Highest possible finish: 2nd - Lowest possible finish: 18th

8th: Liverpool

Highest possible finish: 2nd - Lowest possible finish: 18th

Related topics:Tottenham HotspurChampions LeagueMagpiesAston VillaEddie HoweEuropa LeagueEuropa Conference League