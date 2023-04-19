What are Newcastle United’s possible final positions in the Premier League as the season reaches its climax?

Despite suffering their heaviest defeat of the season at Aston Villa on Saturday, Newcastle United remain one of the leading contenders to secure a Champions League place this season.

Ahead of Sunday’s crucial St James Park clash with top four rivals Tottenham Hotspur, Eddie Howe’s side are sat in fourth place in the Premier League table and they could open up a six-point advantage over Spurs if they can claim a win this weekend.

No matter what happens between now and the end of the season, the Magpies have enjoyed their most progressive campaign for over a decade and look set to end their decade-long absence from European competition with qualification for the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League still remaining as possible outcomes.

But with just eight games remaining before the final whistle is blown on the season what possible finishing positions could Eddie Howe and his players claim?

1 . 11th: Chelsea Highest possible finish: 3rd - Lowest possible finish: 20th Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2 . 10th: Fulham Highest possible finish: 3rd - Lowest possible finish: 20th Photo: Henry Browne Photo Sales

3 . 9th: Brentford Highest possible finish: 3rd - Lowest possible finish: 20th Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

4 . 8th: Liverpool Highest possible finish: 2nd - Lowest possible finish: 18th Photo: PAUL ELLIS Photo Sales