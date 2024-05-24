Newcastle United will discover the last of their 20 opponents for the 2024/25 Premier League season when Southampton face Leeds United in the Championship play-off final on Sunday afternoon.

Both clubs were relegated from the top flight last season but have regrouped under new managers and are now potentially just 90 minutes away from an immediate return to English football’s elite. For Southampton, the appointment of Russell Martin has been the catalyst for an incredible turnaround in fortunes as they moved on from a challenging start to the season.

Daniel Farke has been the inspiration for Leeds as he managed to retain the services of the likes of Georginio Rutter, Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville and put the Whites on their way to Wembley in the play-offs. The Wembley winners will join champions Leicester City and Ipswich Town in next season’s Premier League - but where are 19 clubs currently set to compete in next season’s top flight expected to finish in the table?