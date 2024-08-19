The long wait finally came to an end on Saturday as Newcastle United returned to competitive action for the first time in three months with a hard-earned home win against Southampton.

Eddie Howe’s men did not hit the heights we know they can reach throughout a difficult 90 minutes - but the Magpies showed their battling qualities as they claimed a valuable three points despite playing for ten men for over an hour.

The controversial red card shown to Fabian Schar after his altercation with Saints striker Ben Brereton-Diaz threatened to disrupt the Magpies bid to start their season on a high - but Joelinton’s goal just before half-time was enough to give his side all three points.