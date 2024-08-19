The long wait finally came to an end on Saturday as Newcastle United returned to competitive action for the first time in three months with a hard-earned home win against Southampton.
Eddie Howe’s men did not hit the heights we know they can reach throughout a difficult 90 minutes - but the Magpies showed their battling qualities as they claimed a valuable three points despite playing for ten men for over an hour.
The controversial red card shown to Fabian Schar after his altercation with Saints striker Ben Brereton-Diaz threatened to disrupt the Magpies bid to start their season on a high - but Joelinton’s goal just before half-time was enough to give his side all three points.
Newcastle now turn their focus towards next Sunday’s long trip to Bournemouth as they look to continue laying the foundations of what they hope will be a successful season. But what are United’s chances of claiming a top four place and returning to the Champions League after facing AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain last season? Here’s what the bookmakers reckon...
