Newcastle United head into the final month of the Premier League campaign looking to secure a second consecutive season in European competition.

Ahead of Saturday’s home game with Champions League chasing Tottenham Hotspur, Eddie Howe’s side sit just one point and one place behind seventh placed West Ham United and remain firmly in the hunt for a place in next season’s Europa League and Europa Conference League. There are still some severe challenges lying in wait for the Magpies as they prepare to visit the likes of Manchester United and Brentford and host Brighton and Hove Albion before the season comes to a close next month.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

In a period of the season where every decision counts, the Magpies will hope to continue what has already been an impressive record when it comes to penalties awarded during the campaign - but how does Newcastle’s record compare to their rivals across the league?

One penalty: Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs will arrive at St James Park on Saturday lunchtime wondering what they must do to receive a penalty after being awarded just one so far this season. That actually came in the first meeting of the two sides as Heung-min Son coverted from 12 yards in Spurs 4-1 win over the Magpies in December. Forest have also been successful with their only spot kick as Morgan Gibbs-White netted in a 3-2 home defeat against Brighton.

Two penalties: Burnley, Fulham, Everton, Bournemouth

Four clubs have been awarded two penalties this season - but two of them have missed one of their spot kicks as Dominic Solanke and Beto were unsuccessful from the spot for Bournemouth and Everton respectively.

Three penalties: Brentford

Brentford striker Ivan Toney. Toney has been linked with moves to Newcastle United and Arsenal this summer.

Brentford are well-known for having one of the Premier League’s best penalty takers in their ranks after Ivan Toney established a deadly reputation from 12 yards in recent seasons. However, even with his lengthy suspension taken into account, the England frontman is yet to score for the spot this season as Brian Mbeumo has netted all three of the Bees penalties so far this season.

Four penalties: Luton Town, Wolves, Sheffield United, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa

An intriguing statistic is provided by the five clubs that have been awarded four penalties so far this season as Luton, Wolves, Sheffield United, Palace and Villa have all been perfect from the spot and are yet to miss.

Five penalties: Manchester City, West Ham United, Manchester United, Brighton and Hove Albion

Four clubs currently sit on five penalties - but only Brighton can boast a perfect record with Joao Pedro scoring four of their five and Pascal Gross taking care of the other spot kick. Man City, Man Utd and West Ham have all missed one of their five penalties.

Seven penalties: Newcastle United

English referee Anthony Taylor (L) and Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson (R) wait for the VAR decision before a penalty is given. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

The Magpies rated in the top four when it comes to penalties awarded and their record from the spot is perfect after the successfully converted all seven. The first came as Callum Wilson scored the only goal of a narrow win against Brentford in September and Anthony Gordon has also scored from the spot in the 2-2 home draw with Bournemouth - but it is Alexander Isak that has been the main beneficiary after converting against West Ham United (twice), Burnley and Nottingham Forest.

Nine penalties: Arsenal, Liverpool

The title challengers have both been awarded nine penalties so far this season - but there must be some relief for Jurgen Klopp that the three misses have not actually cost Liverpool. Mo Salah has missed twice from the spot and Darwin Nunez was also off target from 12 yards - but they came in comfortable wins against Bournemouth, Chelsea and Newcastle. Arsenal have been perfect from the penalty spot by converting all nine.

Eleven penalties: Chelsea