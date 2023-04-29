After failing to land his signature last summer, with Leicester rebuffing approaches from the Magpies throughout the window, Newcastle have been linked with reigniting their interest in Maddison this summer. Leicester’s struggles at the wrong end of the Premier League table mean Maddison may be allowed to leave the King Power Stadium when the transfer window opens.

Maddison has also entered the final 18 months of his current contract with the Foxes and has also been linked with a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Maddison will undoubtedly attract plenty of attention this summer and Louis Saha believes Newcastle and Maddison could prove to be a great fit for each other - particularly if the Magpies qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Asked whether Maddison would be a good fit for Newcastle, Saha, speaking to Betfred, said: “I think he will be, yes. The quality he’s shown in the Premier League in recent years has been undeniable, but there are still things for him to improve on. Leicester City have had a tough season, but James has still shown his quality at times.

“I do think he’s a quality player, that’s very creative and he’s the type of player that Newcastle United needs if they’re to compete in the Champions League. Buying a player that’s already played in the Premier League provides Newcastle with a guarantee in terms of his adaptability and these signings are really important when you’re a club that has the room for growth that Newcastle has.”

